Matt Rhule: Christian McCaffrey will not be placed on IR

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey should not be out for too long with the hamstring injury he suffered on Thursday.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday that the team is not planning to put McCaffrey on injured reserve.

That’s an indication that McCaffrey will miss only a couple of weeks. If the Panthers were to put McCaffrey on IR, he’d be out for a minimum of three weeks.

After playing every game of his first two seasons, McCaffrey appeared in only three contests for Carolina last year due to various injuries. Through three games in 2021, he’s accounted for 364 yards from scrimmage — 201 rushing and 163 receiving — with one rushing touchdown.

Rookie Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman are expected to split time at running back while McCaffrey is out.