Matthew Stafford’s hot start will make more veteran quarterbacks want to change teams

Getty Images

Last year, it was Tom Brady. This year — so far — it’s Matthew Stafford.

Veteran quarterbacks who left a long-time home for a new start. And the new start went well.

While it’s way too early to know whether Stafford 2.0 will fare better than his dozen years in Detroit, it’s safe to say that his change of scenery has dramatically begun to change his fortunes.

Like last year with Brady, other quarterbacks surely are watching. At the top of the list, arguably, is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson wanted out of Seattle in February. He eventually accepted the fact that the team wasn’t ready to trade him and opted to once again love the one he’s with. After a season-opening win at Indianapolis, however, Wilson could be starting to wonder where things are going. And with upcoming games against the 49ers, Rams, Steelers, and Saints, things could be getting rocky.

In his tenth season, Wilson has sky-high aspirations.

“I don’t want to be good or great,” he told Fox’s Laura Okmin in advance of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. “I want to be legendary. I want to be iconic.”

1-2 isn’t legendary. Last place in the NFC West isn’t iconic. While it can (and likely will) change over the next 14 games, the Seahawks started 5-0 in 2020 amid the #LetRussCook craze. Things cooled off, and the season ended with Wilson airing grievances and his agent listing teams to which Wilson would accept a trade.

Fast forward to February 2022. Barring a dramatic turnaround, Wilson could be exploring his options with teams where he could instantly win. Like Brady in 2020 and Stafford in 2021. Quarterbacks who want to win at a high level and who aren’t eventually will let their eyes wander. Wilson already has. Nothing has happened this year to eliminate the possibility that he’ll do it again.