Mike Vrabel has no issues with Julio Jones’ performance

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones was not on the field much for the Titans in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Colts and head coach Mike Vrabel said in his postgame press conference that the team is “just trying to manage where he’s at” when asked why he wasn’t on the field.

The Titans stuck with that approach despite losing A.J. Brown to a hamstring injury and Vrabel said on Monday that the team was only going to use Jones in an emergency because the wideout was dealing with tightness. Vrabel was also adamant that the decision had nothing to do with the way Jones has played so far this season.

“This is not an issue with his performance,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “This isn’t an issue with anything other than me making a decision and saying, ‘Hey man, let’s see if we can get through this and survive and win this football game. . . . I can’t be more adamant that Julio’s performance and what we’ve asked him to do — he’s done what we’ve asked him to do. He has played with great effort.”

Jones had three catches for 47 yards on Sunday and has 12 catches for 204 yards overall this season.