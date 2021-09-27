Mike Zimmer: Cameron Dantzler will be “talked to” about cryptic tweet

Getty Images

Vikings defensive back Cameron Dantzler appear frustrated after the team’s victory over the Seahawks. He played only nine special teams snaps Sunday and sounded off about his role afterward.

“I’m tired of biting my tongue about this whole situation fr. . . .,” Dantzler wrote.

He deleted the tweet within minutes but not before it was brought to the attention of head coach Mike Zimmer.

“He will be talked to, yes,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Dantzler, the team’s top cornerback last season as a rookie, lost a starting job to Bashaud Breeland. Zimmer said after Dantzler’s benching that the second-year player needs to improve on special teams to receive more playing time.

The 49ers recently inquired about Dantzler’s availability in a trade, and Dantzler has liked tweets from 49ers fans wanting the Vikings to trade him to San Francisco.