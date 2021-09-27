Mike Zimmer: Sunday was best offensive performance since I became Vikings head coach

Getty Images

The Vikings went into Sunday’s game against the Seahawks without running back Dalvin Cook, but his absence didn’t stop them from thriving offensively.

Kirk Cousins threw for 323 yards, Alexander Mattison ran for 112, and the Vikings scored points on six of their eight possessions during a 30-17 win over the Seahawks. After the game, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that the offensive outing was at the top of the list of performances that the team’s put forth during his tenure.

“I told the team that it’s the best offensive performance that I’ve seen in the eight years that I’ve been here,” Zimmer said, via the team’s website.

Cousins has been sharp in all three of the team’s games and heads into Week Four with a 73.9 completion percentage, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions. That didn’t get the Vikings over the hump in the first two weeks, but they now have a win on the board and can expect more to come if Cousins keeps playing at this level.