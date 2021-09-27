NFL needs much more transparency, clarity when it comes to controversial decisions

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2021, 10:51 AM EDT
During football season, the Commissioner isn’t the most important person in the league office. The most important person in the league office is the person who periodically provides important explanations and information about controversial calls and decisions.

Currently, that person is, well, no one.

When Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino served as the in-house officiating chiefs, both made regular efforts to discuss on various media platforms the difficult decisions that get made in real time. They did it extremely well, admitting mistakes when necessary (despite the oft-petty internal reaction from game officials who don’t like being held publicly accountable) and providing useful information that would then be used to help the media and, in turn, the audience better understand how it all works.

Currently, there’s no transparency. There’s no one who is made available to talk to radio or TV hosts. There’s no regular officiating video. It all stopped once it became apparent that former officiating chief Al Riveron wasn’t suited for that aspect of the job. It hasn’t started again now that Riveron is out and Walt Anderson is in.

As a result, media and fans are basically on their own when it comes to understanding these situations. Yes, it’s nice to hear from Blandino and Pereira. But they don’t work for the league anymore. It’s critical that the league identify, hire, and deploy someone who can and will explain the close calls, the controversial rulings. Who will admit errors when errors are made.

On Sunday alone, at least three significant issues emerged. First, the delay-of-game mechanics that allowed Baltimore to avoid a five-yard penalty that would have pushed it’s game-winning field goal try from 66 to 71 yards. Second, the non-call of an illegal hit on a defenseless receiver in crunch time of the Packers-49ers game. Third, the curious decision to allow Davante Adams, who absorbed that hit, to return to the game so quickly.

Without someone who could be mobilized quickly to explain these situations on public platforms, the impression is created that the league has buried its head in the sand, hopeful that silence will cause the conversation to move toward something else. The problem is that, in the absence of an explanation, those inclined to believe that the outcomes sometimes are rigged (they definitely are not) will have a tangible basis for believing that they are.

Consider this email we received this morning: “Should [have] been a delay of game. Lions get screwed again. Give me a damn break. There is no buffer damnit. The league screwed the lions yet Again. Just like they were protecting the 49ers last night against that sh-thole team from Green Bay. Lions always get screwed.”

While no amount of explanation could make that specific Lions fan feel better, any effort at transparency is better than, you know, none.

In this regard, a statement from the league issued to a reporter employed by the league with said reporter adding some more information leaked to him by the league and that props up the league’s position is not good enough. Someone needs to give a face and/or a voice to these decisions. Written words won’t cut it. To get the non-captive media and the fans to buy in, we need to see it and/or hear it.

The league generally needs to be spending a lot more time imagining the intersection between the explosion of legalized sports betting and the urgency not only to improve the accuracy of calls but also to create the impression that the league is doing everything it can to get all calls right. Having someone who can provide the important service of explaining these things persuasively and transparently would help, tremendously.

And, yes, it all comes down to dollars and cents. The league, as Blandino has said, doesn’t value the position. Currently, the league is getting exactly what it’s paying for. Which is, both as to cost and benefit, nothing at all.

19 responses to “NFL needs much more transparency, clarity when it comes to controversial decisions

  1. …like overturning rulings on the field that show a runner’s shin hitting the ground, but they reward the TD anyway. Or when a lateral pass is blocked and recovered by the defense. Yes, we do need clarity.

  3. The delay of game non call was appalling..wasnt even close. Same with the hit in the packers game, the hit on Adams? was so obvious I have NO idea how that wasnt flagged with all the iffy stuff they toss yellow on

  5. It does not appear that the NFL front office cares about getting the calls right. Transparency on how they got the calls WRONG is not the answer. If they cared they would take steps to correct the blatant officiating blunders DURING THESE GAMES. They have the ability to do this and they appear disinterested. I am starting to think they actually WANT the controversies from the officiating problems.

  6. Since many of these errors are blatant and egregious, having a figurehead to either circumvent through some long-winded, bogus explanation or offer a half-hearted apology that results in no change or repercussions in real-time officiating, what’s the point? It seems it would only rub it in further, for both the fans and the shafted teams and players

  7. It’s like the old Lily Tomlin skit on SNL: “We don’t care. We don’t have to. We’re the phone company.”

  8. The protocol states he must leave the game if he has a concussion.

    It doesn’t state he must leave the game because a bunch of haters WISH he had a concussion.

  9. These things have happened routinely to the Lions so trust me when I tell you, having post-game transparency means absolutely nothing. What we want is the official on the field to get the frickin call right, not have a league official explain the inexplicable the next day.

  10. If I didnt know better the head ref last night had money on the game or a relative of his did. Cant tell me those obvious bad calls, hey they were not even close, were mostly against the Packers at key times. I mean you expect a guy who is in the air going at the QB to stop dead once the QB throws the ball? Since when? The QB when they run are runners and can be hit too.
    I told wife why isnt there a ref in the booth who is over seeing the refs. We all have bosses. Except the refs apparently

  11. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. In the eyes of the league, it ain’t broke. Obviously, and it can’t be any more obvious, it’s better if the league has control over certain things. The big money everyone is making is due to the TV contracts. The TV ratings are what generates the big money TV deals. If people turn off their TV’s because a prime time game is a blow out, that’s not good for the sponsors who are paying big money for those contracts. It was very obvious that they didn’t want the game to get out of hand. Sponsors aren’t getting a good return on their investment if nobody is watching their commercials. So instead of having a twenty year discussion about how they can do a better job officiating, wouldn’t it make more sense to try to understand why the league wants to control certain things. It’s all about money. It’s just like trying to understand why politicians make certain laws that don’t seem to benefit the people, but they make tons of money for private industries who donate lots of money to campaigns. That’s just the way the world works. The NFL is just doing their part. You want perfect officiating? Start your own league. Good luck getting a TV deal.

  12. You forgot two critical non PI calls that went in favor of the Raiders. Will Fuller was mugged at the goaline in OT. It should have been first and goal from the 1 yard line. You also had several ticky tack personal fouls on Miami tackling close to the sideline.. A few plays later Brissett gets smacked with a lowered helmet and no penalty. It’s infuriating to see how games are called in the NFL.

  13. Detroit did get SCREWED AGAIN! The clock was expired for almost 2 seconds! So, either the time keeper on the field had an agenda, or he should be fined/fired for incompetence.

    Detroit will get a nice apology from the NFL, but it still doesn’t matter because they still get screwed and a loss.

  14. If the refs would have called the penalty like they should
    have the Ravens would not even have attempted the
    71 yard FG due to the 10 second run off rule.

  15. “The league generally needs to be spending a lot more time imagining the intersection between the explosion of legalized sports betting”
    ____________

    I’m tired of it being constantly implied that betting is the only reason things need to be done well. Like a true fan seeing his team cheated is a second class citizen compared to a guy with a couple bucks on the game. Such a tail wagging the dog way of looking at things.

  16. When the Pack got hosed on the Fail Mary – a game that had huge ramifications on playoff seedings months later – Goodell was asked about it a few days later and laughed and said something to the effect of, “that’s the beauty about football, we can look at the same play and see 2 different things.”

    They. Don’t. Care. They probably love the attention the bad calls are getting. It won’t change anything, we’ll still watch because we’re essentially addicted to it, and stuff like this will keep happening.

  17. Not to mention, the no-call for intentional grounding before the last play of the first half when Lance scored.

  18. Wait, are people upset as if the NFL is a product featuring athletic competition? Negative. This is an entertainment broadcast, and we’re not here to get hung up on details. Just to sell merch and ads.

  19. supercharger says:
    September 27, 2021 at 11:00 am

    The Lions got robbed. AGAIN.

    ====================================

    Can we stop pretending that the Lions didn’t have some beneficial no-calls in their favor? Please?

