Panthers finalizing trade for CJ Henderson

The Panthers lost first-round pick Jaycee Horn for months when he broke his foot in last Thursday’s win over the Texans and they’re making a move to replace him in the lineup on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are finalizing a trade with the Jaguars that will bring cornerback CJ Henderson to Carolina. The Panthers will be trading tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick to Jacksonville and the Jags will send a fifth-round pick back with Henderson.

Henderson was the ninth overall pick of the 2020 draft and made eight starts as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve. He started the first two games of this season, but did not play against Arizona on Sunday due to a groin injury. Henderson also missed time during camp while dealing with personal issues.

There was word this summer about the Saints showing interest in a deal for Henderson, but nothing came of those discussions. Things went further with the Panthers and Henderson is now set to move to the NFC South for the rest of his second NFL season.