Penalty flag hits incoming punt, causes muff

USA TODAY Sports

One of the most overlooked plays from a nutty day in the NFL happened at the tail end of the first drive in Jacksonville.

Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore muffed a punt. He muffed it because, as it fell toward Moore, it was struck by a penalty flag thrown by an official.

Stunned by the events, Moore eventually chased the loose ball. Fortunately for the Cardinals (and for the official who threw the flag), the Cardinals recovered.

We included the moment in our Monday superlatives on PFT Live, giving the effort the Randy Johnson Award, in honor of the time the former MLB pitcher turned a bird into a puff of feathers. As it turns out, the uncle of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the batter on that occasion, Calvin Murray.