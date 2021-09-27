Raiders waive Trey Ragas

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Monday that he’s hopeful running back Josh Jacobs will be able to practice this week.

In perhaps a sign of that optimism, Las Vegas announced that the team has waived reserve running back Trey Ragas.

The Raiders signed Ragas from their practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday as a corresponding roster move for placing left guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve. Ragas was active for Sunday’s win over Miami, but did not play a snap.

Ragas originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in the spring. He led Las Vegas with 102 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns in the preseason.