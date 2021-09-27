Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin returning to practice for Ravens, Daelin Hayes to IR

Getty Images

The Ravens placed linebacker Daelin Hayes on injured reserve on Monday, which leaves them with a league-high 15 players on the list.

They hope that number starts going down in the coming weeks and they’re getting the ball rolling on a pair of returns to active duty. Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin will practice with the team this week.

Bateman has been out since August 10 with a groin injury and Boykin hurt his hamstring on August 2, so both players will likely need to work their way back into game shape once they hit the practice field.

Hayes hurt his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Lions. The 2021 fifth-round pick had been inactive the first two weeks of the regular season.