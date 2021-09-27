Report: Josh Norman dealing with bruised lungs, tissue damage; hopes to play next week

USA TODAY Sports

49ers cornerback Josh Norman had to exit Sunday’s game with a chest injury and was reportedly taken to the hospital after spitting up blood.

Now according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Norman is dealing with two bruised lungs and tissue damage, which may have caused some internal bleeding. But even with tests ongoing, Norman hopes to play next week.

San Francisco could certainly use Norman, who played well in his 49ers debut in Week Two against the Eagles. The team is particularly thin at corner, with Jason Verrett and Davontae Harris on injured reserve and K'Waun Williams needing to leave Sunday’s game early on with a calf injury.

Dre Kirkpatrick and Ambry Thomas were both inactive for Week Three, while Dontae Johnson also briefly exited but was able to return.

Norman was on the field for 48 percent of San Francisco’s defensive snaps before suffering the chest injury. He recorded a tackle and forced a fumble.

The 49ers play the Seahawks in Week Four.