Ron Rivera thinks Washington has “a long way to go” after loss to Buffalo

Getty Images

In the days leading up to Sunday’s game against the Bills, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said that he viewed the game as a measuring stick for where his team is at this point in the season.

Things did not go well for Rivera’s club. They fell behind 21-0 and then gave up 22 straight points after cutting the Buffalo lead to seven points in the second quarter. After the game, Rivera weighed in on how he felt the measuring process played out.

“We’ve got a long way to go. The truth of the matter is that we got beat today,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “My expectations were for us to play better than we did, to be honest.”

Buffalo rolled up 481 yards in the 43-21 win and defensive shortcomings have been a constant through the first three weeks of the season. That wasn’t expected to be the case given how well things went on that side of the ball in 2020 and it’s hard to see Washington measuring up to many of their future opponents if the unit doesn’t shore things up.