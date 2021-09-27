Ron Rivera: We’ll see how it goes on Wednesday with Curtis Samuel

Getty Images

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel‘s debut for the Washington Football Team has been delayed by a groin injury, but it may not be a long way off.

Samuel is eligible to come off of injured reserve in time to face the Falcons in Week Four and head coach Ron Rivera discussed that prospect when he spoke to reporters at a Monday press conference. Rivera said the team will make a call in a couple of days about whether they will shoot for having Samuel in uniform in Atlanta.

“We’ll see how it goes on Wednesday,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “That’s the thing we’re pretty excited [about] as a group. The offensive coaches are pretty fired up to see exactly where he is. If he has a good day Wednesday, we’ll progress and go forward.”

Once Samuel does practice, the team will have a three-week window to add him to the active roster. His addition would be a plus for the offense, but the defensive improvement Washington needs will have to come from other sources.