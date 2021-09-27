Rookie quarterbacks off to an ugly start

Getty Images

This year’s draft class was supposed to be loaded with quarterback talent. It may still prove to be. But the rookie quarterback class of 2021 is off to an ugly start.

Through three weeks, teams starting a rookie quarterback are 1-10 this season: Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars is 0-3, Zach Wilson of the Jets is 0-3, Justin Fields of the Bears is 0-1, Mac Jones of the Patriots is 1-2 and Davis Mills of the Texans is 0-1.

The one team to win a game with a rookie quarterback was New England, but that was in its game against the Jets, and in the Jones vs. Wilson matchup, someone had to win.

The stats are ugly: Among the 34 quarterbacks who have attempted at least 35 passes this season, Mills, Wilson, Lawrence and Fields are the Bottom 4 in completion percentage. Fields has been sacked on 23.9 percent of his dropbacks, by far the most in the NFL this season, while Wilson has been sacked on 12.5 percent, the second-most. Fields is also last in the NFL in yards per pass, while Wilson and Lawrence are tied for the league lead with seven interceptions.

It’s way too early to judge any rookie as a bust, but the teams that drafted quarterbacks this year had to be hoping they’d be further along through three weeks.