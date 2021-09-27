Rookie quarterbacks off to an ugly start

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 27, 2021, 9:38 AM EDT
New England Patriots Vs. New York Jets
Getty Images

This year’s draft class was supposed to be loaded with quarterback talent. It may still prove to be. But the rookie quarterback class of 2021 is off to an ugly start.

Through three weeks, teams starting a rookie quarterback are 1-10 this season: Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars is 0-3, Zach Wilson of the Jets is 0-3, Justin Fields of the Bears is 0-1, Mac Jones of the Patriots is 1-2 and Davis Mills of the Texans is 0-1.

The one team to win a game with a rookie quarterback was New England, but that was in its game against the Jets, and in the Jones vs. Wilson matchup, someone had to win.

The stats are ugly: Among the 34 quarterbacks who have attempted at least 35 passes this season, Mills, Wilson, Lawrence and Fields are the Bottom 4 in completion percentage. Fields has been sacked on 23.9 percent of his dropbacks, by far the most in the NFL this season, while Wilson has been sacked on 12.5 percent, the second-most. Fields is also last in the NFL in yards per pass, while Wilson and Lawrence are tied for the league lead with seven interceptions.

It’s way too early to judge any rookie as a bust, but the teams that drafted quarterbacks this year had to be hoping they’d be further along through three weeks.

7 responses to “Rookie quarterbacks off to an ugly start

  1. Anyone putting this on Fields is clearly just being a knucklehead. We are seeing EXACTLY what Nagy did to Trubisky. The problem isn’t the player personnel, it’s 100% Nagy and Pace.

  2. Wasn’t impressed by any of these players coming out, and I haven’t seen anything to change my mind.

  3. Bears Tackles are truly offensive. Andy Dalton must be having flashbacks to 2020 on the Cowboys…

  4. Transvaccinated says:
    September 27, 2021 at 9:41 am
    ___________
    Bingo. Nagy deploys all of his quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, sit back in the pocket with 5 wide and an overmatched offensive line and pick the defense apart. That worked with a veteran like Alex Smith and with talents like Mahomes and Kelce, but it didn’t work with Trubisky and it won’t with a rookie making his first start and a line that can’t block anybody. Where is the running game, the play action roll outs, the screen passes to protect your QB?? The sad part is a competent coach absolutely could’ve made that a competitive game with the defensive performance.

    You can only feel terrible for Fields until the next coach installs an offense that actually fits his players skill sets. Imagine that.

  5. what youre seeing are growing pains. some rookies arent ready and need to sit and learn. however, with no patience they get off to a rocky start and even possibly ruined

    ———–
    Absolutely spot on. The only question still to be answered is if the McCaskeys took notice and care enough about not ruining another highly drafted young QB to cut the cord on these two before more damage is done.

  7. None of these QBs are exactly stepping into a Super Bowl ready team; those teams all had high draft picks for a reason, and early struggles (even all year) are to be expected…

