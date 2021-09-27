Saints return home after a month on the road

Getty Images

Home, sweet, home.

After more than a month on the road, the Saints flew into New Orleans on Sunday night. Saints players immediately began posting on social media. Marcus Williams wrote simply: New Orleans, Louisiana. Finally!

Hurricane Ida forced the cancellation of the team’s final preseason game scheduled for Aug. 28 and sent them hurriedly escaping town for Dallas. They practiced in Arlington at AT&T Stadium for a week and in Fort Worth at TCU for three weeks.

They flew to Jacksonville for a “home” game and then back to DFW. They then flew to Charlotte, North Carolina, and back to DFW again. Finally, after a trip to Foxborough, Massachusetts, where they beat the Patriots on Sunday, the Saints returned home.

“I’m ready (to get home),” Alvin Kamara said postgame, via Rod Walker of nola.com.

The governor of Louisiana and mayor of New Orleans informed the NFL that the Caesars Superdome is ready to host the Saints’ home game next Sunday against the Giants, per NFL Media.