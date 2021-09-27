Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger may already be regretting giving it another go

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2021, 11:47 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
When the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger worked out a revised contract that kept him in Pittsburgh for an 18th season, I said that both team and player would regret the move by November.

If injected with truth serum, they’d quite possibly admit that they already regret it.

Through three games, Roethlisberger is struggling. His passer rating of 79.0 puts him at No. 28 among all current starting quarterbacks, ahead of only Tua Tagovailoa (and Jacoby Brissett), Trevor Lawrence, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Justin Fields.

Sunday’s game against the Bengals was Roethlisberger’s statistical low point for the season, a 70.9 passer rating. As NBC’s Rodney Harrison said on Football Night in America, Roethlisberger looks “extremely old.”

He has a pec injury. At one point on Sunday, his right arm bothered him. And there are still 14 regular-season games to go.

That said, there are still 14 regular-season games to go. Things can change, quickly. Linebacker T.J. Watt, who missed Sunday’s game with a groin injury, is a difference-maker.

Still, things get challenging soon. They play the Packers, Broncos, and Seahawks over the next three weeks, before a bye. A 2-4 start looks possible. Based on how they played on Sunday, 1-5 isn’t out of the question.

Looming after Week Seven are two games against the Browns, two against the Ravens, and visits to the Chargers, Chiefs, Bengals, and Vikings.

Never underestimate the abilities of coach Mike Tomlin. He has a knack for making chicken salad. Regardless, he needs to activate the recipe, because the past two weeks have definitely looked like chicken you-know-what.

The biggest reason for hope comes from the fact that the offense remains new, a work in progress. Although it’s a bizarre sort of Frankenstein monster with old players and new players and 80 percent of new offensive linemen and a new coordinator and no obvious identity, more reps will help. If/when some of those reps can lead to success.

Currently, the Steelers rank 25th in total offense — and dead last in rushing offense, with 53.0 yards per game. Without a running game, defenses won’t be kept honest. And Ben will be kept very busy avoiding defensive linemen and blitzing linebackers and defensive backs. At some point, he may reprise the line made famous by Roger Murtaugh.

11 responses to “Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger may already be regretting giving it another go

  1. Steelers fans should be grateful We have enjoyed 18 year of relevance with Ben at QB. However it’s now a mostly young mans game at QB…Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, Jackson, Prescott, Burrow, Watson(**) et, al, with more youngsters getting their feet wet, all doing things Ben USED to do. We just have to hope there is not another 20 year QB abyss like that between Bradshaw and Ben. Relevance will no longer be a thing if so.

  4. I predicted it would take until Halloween before Ben and the Steelers had regrets….we are ahead of schedule

  5. Run the ball…… thats what you said you were gonna do….do it. 14 carries a game won’t work.

  6. It cannot help that the Steelers installed an entirely new offense with different terminology.Whoever made that decision should probably be fired.

  8. With a new offense, it takes a season or more to really remake the roster fit the scheme. The reality is that the Steelers should have started this make-over about 2 to 3 years ago. As stated in many articles, Ben is an easy target, but the offense as a whole is not playing well. Until the O-line starts giving Harris some running room it’s an “Is what it is” kind of situation. The decision hiding in the shadows is the one that involves replacing Ben with Rudolph or Haskins. They’re younger and might be a better fit with what the new O.C. wants to do.

    Gonna be a looong season.

  9. If the refs would have called holding on the Steelers’ LT who was grabbing shoulder-pads and jerseys virtually every passing play then Ben would have looked even worse

  11. kayes says:
    Last time I saw a QB this washed up was Peyton Manning’s last year.
    ==

    Except that with the help of a stout defense Peyton Manning game-managed his team to a Lombardi Trophy before calling it a career. His arm and legs were shot, but by being smart, taking care of the ball, and knowing his limitations and what NOT to do he was able help his team.
    Despite a stout defense, I doubt Ben Roethlisberger will be standing by the end of the regular season, and the playoffs are a long shot at best for the Steelers.

