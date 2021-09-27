Taylor Lewan felt like himself again on Sunday

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan‘s return to action after last season’s torn ACL was not a smooth one.

Lewan couldn’t contain Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones in Tennessee’s season-opening loss and he was scratched from their Week Two game against the Seahawks when he hurt his knee in pregame warmups. He made it through the warmups without a problem on Sunday and played every snap for the Titans in the 25-16 victory over the Colts.

After the game, Lewan said he felt back to his normal self after the rocky start to the season.

“I felt like my old self mentally,” Lewan said, via David Boclair of SI.com. “I was moving a lot better. My pad level was a whole lot better. I was definitely more explosive and stronger. . . . I needed this more, I think, than the team needed this. I needed [Sunday]. I needed to see that I could go do it, be left on an island again and be able to block and go do those things, run left and be able to sustain a block and get movement. [Sunday] was a great day.”

Lewan called his recovery process “a really, really hard journey” and Sunday’s game showed the kind of progress that the Titans need from a key member of their offensive line.