Tom Brady pokes some fun at his father’s recent comments about the Patriots

Getty Images

Tom Brady Sr. recently had some things to say about his son’s departure from New England. Tom Brady Jr. had some things to say about those things in the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast.

“I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it’s really all that I have to say on the subject,” the younger Brady said to Jim Gray. “Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO, who should know better at this point in his life, don’t necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr. So furthermore, should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Junior reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will. That’s all I have to say.”

Young(er) Tom then provided a more serious assessment.

“I have the greatest dad in the world,” he said. “He’s the most loving, caring, honest man in the world and without him there’s no way I’d be in the position that I’m in. He’s there to support me win or lose. He’s been on the field coming off year in, year out. And my biggest supporter.”

If Brady also addressed comments made by his trainer/business partner/close friend Alex Guerrero, those remarks didn’t make their way into the quotes distributed by SiriusXM. Between the words from Brady’s father and Guerrero, plenty has been said about how Brady feels about his time with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Brady surely will avoid saying anything inflammatory in the days leading up to his return to New England. He knows that he gains nothing at all from bearing his soul now. Maybe he eventually will, after he’s done playing. Maybe he never will. Either way, I think we get the point — even if he’s not willing to make the point directly.