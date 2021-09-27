Tyler Boyd: The Steelers gave up on Sunday

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd grew up outside Pittsburgh and went to Pitt, so games against the Steelers carry a little extra weight for him.

Sunday’s should linger in his mind for a while. It was the first time that the Bengals have won in Pittsburgh since Boyd joined the team and he caught the first touchdown of the game for Cincinnati.

On Monday, Boyd was asked about what message the win sent to other teams about the Bengals and his answer included a rather pointed critique of how the Steelers finished out the 24-10 loss.

“I think the good thing about that win was, not only did the Steelers feel that, everybody in the country felt it,” Boyd said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “Because the last plays of the game for them, they gave up. You could see it. They had three drops in a row. For a team to see that is giving us more power, giving us the antidote to know how good we are. For a team to just lay down like that before the game is over because no matter how much were are losing by or whatever the case may be, I know me, I know us, we’re not going to give up. We’re going to continue to try and make something happen. But they portrayed it to the whole nation on TV what they were about and how they gave up.”

The Bengals and Steelers will meet again in Week 12 and Boyd’s words will likely come back up ahead of that matchup, especially if they prove to be prescient about the fight the Steelers have in their belly this season.