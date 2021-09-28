Alvin Kamara: Saints weren’t ready to play in Week Two

Getty Images

The Saints have had a Jekyll-and-Hyde vibe this season, with impressive wins in Week One and Three and an ugly loss in Week Two.

After Sunday’s victory at New England, running back Alvin Kamara spoke to PFT about the team’s season to date.

He definitely didn’t want to talk about the Week Two loss to the Panthers, eventually saying, “We’re not talking about that anymore.” Later in the conversation, Kamara brought it up on his own.

“If you want to talk about last week one last time, last week we weren’t ready to play,” Kamara said. “I think this week we got a better week of practice. We kind of honed in on some of the smaller details and knew what the assignment was this week and came out and executed.”

Execution improves when the Saints rely more heavily on Kamara. In the days preceding the win over the Patriots, quarterback Jameis Winston made it clear that the offense starts with Kamara.

“I just try to do everything I can when I touch the ball,” Kamara said. “I mean it’s taking advantage of the touches I do get. I wouldn’t say the team is reliant on my successes, as far as the team goes. I mean, when I get the ball I try to make as much happen as I can.”

He made it happen on Sunday, but he’s far from done.

“I mean, we can’t be satisfied,” Kamara said. “I love winning, don’t get me wrong. I’m not satisfied with today. We could be a lot better, I feel like. That’s what we got to do. We got to play our best game every week. We didn’t play our best this week. I mean, we came out with a win. I don’t take that for granted at all, but we got to be better.

They’ll quite possibly be better on Sunday, when they finally play in New Orleans.

“It’s huge,” Kamara said regarding the return to the Superdome. “We’re ready to get back and get in front of our home crowd.”

The home crowd will be ready, too. And the opponent, the Giants, could get overrun by the talent of the Saints and the noise of their fans.