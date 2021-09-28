Andy Reid back to work after health scare

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is back in the office today.

Reid returned to work today after a health scare that saw him go directly from the game to the hospital on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 63-year-old Reid fell ill after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and was taken from the stadium by ambulance, which raised plenty of concerns. But all indications since then have been that the trip to the hospital was only a precaution, and Reid feels good.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy handled Reid’s media duties after the game, but otherwise it appears that Reid did not need to miss anything significant and will be fine for Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles game in Philadelphia.