Bengals’ Logan Wilson on NFL interceptions lead: Good things happen when you run to the ball

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is an unlikely candidate to lead the NFL in interceptions, but that’s where he was after Sunday’s win over the Steelers, when Wilson picked Ben Roethlisberger twice.

Wilson has three interceptions this season (tops in the NFL, a mark that Dallas’s Trevon Diggs tied on Monday night), and he said Sunday that he just tries to hustle to the ball and find himself in the right place at the right time.

“I was just turning and running to the ball and that’s where it happened to be,” Wilson said of his first interception. “I’m a firm believer that good things happen when you run to the ball.”

Wilson chuckled when asked about his second interception, acknowledging that Roethlisberger threw it right to him. But on a day when Roethlisberger repeatedly threw short, safe passes, Wilson repeatedly found himself in the right place to stop the Steelers in the middle of the field, with 14 tackles in addition to his two interceptions.

The Steelers have to be concerned that if Roethlisberger can’t start making more big throws downfield, a lot of linebackers are going to have big games against them.