Broncos adding Brett Rypien to their active roster

Getty Images

Quarterback Brett Rypien is making the move from the practice squad to the active roster in Denver.

The league’s daily transaction report brings word that they signed Rypien to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. A spot was available because linebacker Jonas Griffith was placed on injured reserve.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos made the move after another team approached Rypien about signing to their active roster. He will be the third-stringer in Denver behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

Rypien appeared in three games and started one for the Broncos last season. He was 27-of-40 for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.