Broncos place KJ Hamler on injured reserve

The Broncos placed receiver KJ Hamler on injured reserve Tuesday.

The move was expected after Hamler tore his left anterior cruciate ligament Sunday. It is the same injury to the same knee from five years ago during his senior year at IMG Academy High School, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Hamler finishes his second season with five catches for 74 yards.

The Broncos signed receiver David Moore off the Raiders’ practice squad to take Hamler’s roster spot.

Moore, 26, spent the past four seasons in Seattle. He caught 78 passes for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seahawks.

The Broncos also placed inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) on injured reserve. They elevated quarterback Brett Rypien from their practice squad.