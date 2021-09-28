Colts open to trading Marlon Mack

Getty Images

Running back Marlon Mack was scratched by the Colts on Sunday and he may be off their roster entirely in the near future.

According to multiple reports, the Colts are working to trade Mack.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that nothing is imminent and that the desire for a trade also exists on Mack’s side due to the presence of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines on the roster.

Mack tore his Achilles in the season opener last season and signed a one-year deal to remain with the Colts this offseason. He ran for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, but has only played one game and carried the ball five times for 16 yards this season.