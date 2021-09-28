Could other teams re-enter the Deshaun Watson conversation?

September 28, 2021
With the Texans reportedly softening their position regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade, the Dolphins could potentially meet the reduced asking price.

In theory, other teams could, too.

The Eagles, for example, have been linked to Watson for months. As they attempt to determine whether Jalen Hurts can be a franchise quarterback (last night’s game undercuts that idea), the window for a 2021 trade will be closing on November 2. That’s only five weeks away.

A 17-game season makes it harder for a team to fold the tents on 2021 by the Tuesday after Week Eight. But this isn’t a fire-sale move. It’s an effort to land one of the best players in the NFL. Within five weeks, it’s entirely possible that one or more teams will be ready to make the move for Watson before November 2.

In recent weeks, the Dolphins have been the team to watch. It would be foolish to not watch others, specifically including the Eagles.

6 responses to "Could other teams re-enter the Deshaun Watson conversation?"

  1. No team ever signed Colin Kaepernick, and he was a much better QB than Watson. I can’t imagine why anyone would sign Watson, except for the fact that some teams are clueless. Nothing would shock me.

  2. Doesnt matter as theres no chance he plays anywhere this year. He will be on the commissioner’s exempt list for at least this season and when the cases are settled likely in the offseason he then will be suspended for a minimum of 4 games next yr. So with that being said i doubt the Texans are really softening their stance and I’m highly skeptical anything happens before the offseason.

  4. “It’s an effort to land one of the best players in the NFL.”

    Except Watson will almost certainly not play a down in 2021 and he may wind up spending the rest of his prime years in prison depending on how the criminal cases work out. So is he really *in* the NFL right now?

  5. It will be a bear to get all those cases adjudicated. Gives me a headache just contemplating it — please pass the Bayer.

  6. charliecharger says:

    September 28, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    No team ever signed Colin Kaepernick, and he was a much better QB than Watson. I can’t imagine why anyone would sign Watson, except for the fact that some teams are clueless. Nothing would shock me.

    ————-
    So weve learned you consider Luke Falk, Mason Rudolph and now Colin Kaepernick as franchise caliber qbs according to you but not Watson 🤣🤣🤣🤣

