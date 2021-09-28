Could other teams re-enter the Deshaun Watson conversation?

Getty Images

With the Texans reportedly softening their position regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade, the Dolphins could potentially meet the reduced asking price.

In theory, other teams could, too.

The Eagles, for example, have been linked to Watson for months. As they attempt to determine whether Jalen Hurts can be a franchise quarterback (last night’s game undercuts that idea), the window for a 2021 trade will be closing on November 2. That’s only five weeks away.

A 17-game season makes it harder for a team to fold the tents on 2021 by the Tuesday after Week Eight. But this isn’t a fire-sale move. It’s an effort to land one of the best players in the NFL. Within five weeks, it’s entirely possible that one or more teams will be ready to make the move for Watson before November 2.

In recent weeks, the Dolphins have been the team to watch. It would be foolish to not watch others, specifically including the Eagles.