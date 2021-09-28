David Culley says Davis Mills will have more on plate in second start

Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills had just four days to prepare for his first career NFL start last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Following Tyrod Taylor‘s injury against the Cleveland Browns, Mills had to cram to get ready for last Thursday’s contest. With his first start now behind him, Mills will get a full week’s worth of work to prepare for his second start this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

As a result, the Texans are putting more on his plate this time around as well.

“Well, he’s going to have a lot more put on him than we put on him last week,” Texans head coach David Culley said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. “I feel like he’ll be able to handle that. We’re just going to run our offense and let him handle it from there.”

On a short week, practices are little more than walkthroughs as players are still recovering from the previous Sunday’s outing. Mills was dealt a tough hand ahead of his first starting opportunity with the Panthers, who also rank as the league’s best defense through the early stages of the season.

Culley said that they didn’t want to overload Mills in his first outing given the short week.

“I don’t think we went in thinking we just want to protect him,” Culley said. “There are certain things that they were going to do regardless of what we called, they were going to do it. We just felt like that we wanted to make sure we gave him stuff that he knew. That there was never any doubt about what he needed to do on these particular plays.”