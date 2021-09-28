Eric Bieniemy: We are who we are right now because of turnovers

Getty Images

The Chiefs have lost two straight games for the first time since early in the 2019 season and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy didn’t struggle to put his finger on the reason why they’ve stumbled against the Ravens and Chargers.

Kansas City turned the ball over twice in the second half against the Ravens and they gave it away four times against the Chargers. Bieniemy said the team doesn’t “want our players going out there afraid of turning over the ball,” but that they have to be focused on ball security in order to get back to being the team they want to be this season.

“We are who we are right now because of the turnovers,” Bieniemy said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “We’re a 1-2 team, and so we have to correct everything, make sure we get back on track and getting this thing going in the right direction moving forward.”

Bieniemy said that the “good thing is that we’re giving ourselves a chance to still be in play” despite those mistakes, which is a strong argument in favor of cleaner play leading to better results in the weeks to come. Their next chance to show they can cut out the turnovers will come against the Eagles in Week Four.