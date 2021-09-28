Ezekiel Elliott: It’s not one person making plays, everybody can eat

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said that he thinks he’s playing the best football of his life after Monday night’s 41-21 win over the Eagles and he had plenty of company when it came to playing at a high level in the win.

The Cowboys ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns to go with Prescott’s three touchdown passes while the defense sacked Jalen Hurts and picked him off twice over the course of the evening. The second of those picks was made by cornerback Trevon Diggs, who returned it for a touchdown on a play that running back Ezekiel Elliott said shifted the momentum of the game totally in the favor of the Cowboys because they had players making plays all over the field.

“As soon as Diggs had that pick coming out of the half, I saw their whole energy low and the whole momentum shift,” Elliott said. “When you’ve got contagious energy, and everybody is excited to see each other make those type of plays. It’s hard to come back from that. That’s one thing that I like about this team. Everybody can eat. It’s not just one person out there making plays. There’s a whole bunch of people making plays. It’s just so contagious right now and I just like the momentum we’ve got going on. We’ve got to keep it going one week at a time.”

The 3-0 Panthers are on deck for the Cowboys and a similar performance next Sunday will make it hard for Carolina to head back home with the same pristine record they’ll bring into Week Four.