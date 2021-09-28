Giants G Ben Bredeson dealing with a hand injury

Getty Images

The Giants are going through left guards like Spinal Tap went through drummers.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Ben Bredeson suffered a hand injury in their Week Three loss to the Falcons. It’s unclear at this time whether he will miss time and the team will start its fourth left guard in as many games if he is out against the Saints this weekend.

Shane Lemieux started the opener and Nick Gates started in Week Two, but both players are now on the injured reserve list.

The Giants signed guard Wes Martin off of the Washington practice squad on Monday. Matt Skura and Matt Peart are other reserve offensive linemen on the 53-man roster.