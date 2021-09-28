Jacoby Brissett calls pass that resulted in safety a “dumb decision”

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 28, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders
Given the long history of the NFL, it’s hard to have a play with little precedent. But that happened on Sunday during the Dolphins’ loss to the Raiders.

Miami was backed up to its own 1-yard line at the end of the first quarter when quarterback Jacoby Brissett elected to throw behind the line of scrimmage to receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle caught the pass in his own end zone with no one in sight to block for him. Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward immediately dropped him behind the goal line for a safety.

It was a bizarre play for several reasons — one of which is that according to ProFootballReference, it’s the first safety in its database from a completed pass with no penalties or fumbles.

In theory, Waddle could’ve dropped the pass, which would’ve prevented the safety. But that’s counter to every receiver’s instincts.

Really, the pass never should’ve been thrown. To that end, Brissett took responsibility for the safety after the game.

“It just wasn’t a good play. It’s a dumb decision on my part,” Brissett said, via Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s a great learning experience in that situation.”

Games aren’t often won or lost on one singular play. And Brissett didn’t play poorly for the entire game, engineering the comeback that sent the game to overtime.

But setting up an easy safety with a completed pass into his own end zone is something Brissett should never do again.

7 responses to “Jacoby Brissett calls pass that resulted in safety a “dumb decision”

  1. On top of the dumb decision, it didn’t help that Brissett threw the ball high. If Waddle hadn’t had to jump to catch the ball — making him a sitting duck for an easy tackle — he MIGHT have been able to take at least a few steps out of the end zone before being tackled.

  2. To even think about throwing there shows why you were kicked to the curb by the Colts. The last 2 games he has played in, he is throwing 2 yard passes when they need 7 or more yards. I would rather see the 3rd string QB try and provide a spark then this guy. I can’t believe he hasn’t fumbled more, he holds the ball at his waist and every time he does throw it, the ball arrives the same time as the defender. SEEN ENOUGH

  4. rickyfin says:
    September 28, 2021 at 10:20 am
    To even think about throwing there shows why you were kicked to the curb by the Colts
    ——-

    Yeah because at 0-3 the Colts are really on an upward trend!!

  6. I don’t know if the WR screen was the first read or a check down, but I have to wonder why it was even a choice in that situation. Why no mention of the play call? When I saw the play, I wondered why a WR screen was part of the play that the coach called. To me, Brissett is not the only culprit here.

