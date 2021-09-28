Joe Judge: Getting the ball to Kadarius Toney something we’re focused on

Getty Images

Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney‘s role has been a talking point since the start of the season and it remained one in the wake of Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the Falcons.

Toney played 46 offensive snaps after seeing the field 24 times during the first two weeks of the year in an uptick that can be attributed to Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton leaving with hamstring injuries. The uptick in playing time didn’t lead to a lot of balls coming his way.

He caught two passes for 16 yards on back-to-back plays in the first half, but only had one other pass thrown his way the rest of the afternoon. On Monday, head coach Joe Judge was asked at his press conference if the team needs to improve that snap-to-touch ratio.

“It’s something we’re focused on right now,” Judge said. “We’ve got to get him the ball and we definitely want to. I think we saw yesterday a couple of glimpses of just him with the ball in his hands. He’s got the ability to make some guys miss in space, he runs hard and he competes. He comes off the ball with a different level of speed than a lot of guys, so in terms of trying to get him the ball, that’s definitely a focus for us going forward. I’m not going to say we’re going to manufacture 50-60 snaps artificially with him, but in terms of how the Saints are playing going forward and if the opportunity presents itself, we’ll definitely try to get him the ball.”

If Shepard and Slayton are out, the Giants won’t need to manufacture snaps for the rookie because they won’t have many other options available as they try for their first win of the year in New Orleans this weekend.