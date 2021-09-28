Josh McDaniels “super impressed, not surprised” at Tom Brady’s success in Tampa

Getty Images

Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady learned a lot from Bill Belichick. The three men worked together a long time.

So none are acknowledging just how big Sunday is and how different it will be to see Brady wearing a Buccaneers uniform in Gillette Stadium with thousands of fans wearing Brady’s Patriots jersey in the stands.

The NFL has never seen a homecoming quite like this with Brady returning to New England, where he won six Super Bowl rings in 20 years.

“It should be a lot of fun,” McDaniels said Tuesday, via CBS Boston. “We are obviously very good friends and close and that should never change. I know he’ll be excited to compete and try to win and play his best game. We’re preparing to try to do the same thing. I’m used to coaching against players I used to coach and coaches I coached with. There is an added sentiment to the game and I wouldn’t expect this game to be any different. I know he’ll be ready to go and I know we’ll be ready to go. Hopefully we can put our best performance of the out there and compete as hard as we can and try to win.”

Belichick said earlier this week that Brady’s departure “wasn’t a question of not wanting him,” and Brady has never answered whether the parting was unilateral or mutual.

Both sides have moved on, but Brady’s second career has turned out better than life for the Patriots after Brady has. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring with the Bucs while throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns at 43 years old in 2020. The Patriots are 8-11 since Brady left.

McDaniels was asked if he was surprised that Brady continues to do what he’s always done at 44 years old.

“Super impressed. Not surprised. I think there is a difference between those two,” McDaniels said. “I would never put anything past him as far as accomplishing anything in this game. I’m not surprised he’s acclimated to their style of football and play as well as he’s played. His work ethic allows him to accomplish many, many things.

“I’m happy for him and his family and his career. I’m looking forward to competing against him on Sunday.”