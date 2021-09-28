Mac Jones focusing on each day with Tom Brady coming to town

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s return to New England is the biggest storyline of Week Four in the NFL, but it isn’t one that the Patriots’ current quarterback is looking to spend much time talking about heading into Sunday night.

Mac Jones made an appearance on WEEI on Monday and he avoided any discussion of his predecessor when it came time to talk about facing the Buccaneers. Jones said he was paying attention to the Alabama football team when Brady left New England for Tampa and that he’s going to be paying attention to his own team this week.

“I think just fixing the corrections from the game we just played is obviously really important and then moving on with the game plan for this week,” Jones said. “It will definitely be exciting. Tampa Bay is a great team and it is a new week. We’re excited and the only thing we can do is focus on each day and then when Sunday comes we’ll just go out there and play as hard as we can. It will be good.”

Among the corrections Jones wants to make after throwing three interceptions against the Saints is “getting the ball out quick and reading the defense quicker.” Both things would be steps in the right direction for the team’s chances of sending Brady back to Tampa with his second loss of the season.