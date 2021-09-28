Mike Tomlin: Tyler Boyd’s entitled to his opinion, I don’t have to respond to it

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd‘s comments about the Steelers’ effort level late in Sunday’s game made their way to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday.

Boyd said on Monday that the Steelers gave up as the clock ran out on a 24-10 Bengals victory and the first question after Tomlin’s introductory comments cited Boyd while asking whether the coach felt like his team threw in the towel.

“I don’t care about Tyler Boyd’s opinion regarding what transpired at any point in that game,” Tomlin said. “Like I said after the game, and it includes him, I tip my cap to that team and that organization for their performance and win. I proceed on to the next challenge. . . . He’s entitled to his opinion, but I don’t have to respond to it.”

Tomlin called Sunday “just a poor day for us” and avoiding those in the future will lead to fewer questions about the team’s effort.