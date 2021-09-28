Packers sign Tyler Davis off Colts practice squad

Getty Images

Green Bay has added some depth at tight end.

The Packers announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Tyler Davis off the Colts’ practice squad.

Davis was a Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2020 and appeared in eight games for the club last year. He played a handful of snaps on offense and special teams. He did not record a reception but did have a pair of targets as a rookie.

Jacksonville waived Davis at the start of the regular season and Indianapolis signed him to its practice squad.

To make room for Davis on the roster, the Packers have placed defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lancaster played 17 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps during Sunday’s win over the 49ers.