PFT’s Week Four 2021 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 28, 2021, 11:57 AM EDT
NFL: SEP 26 Buccaneers at Rams
Getty Images

1. Rams (3-0, Last week No. 2): Based on Sean McVay’s reaction to taking the lead at halftime on Sunday, a Super Bowl win might cause him to spontaneously combust.

2. Buccaneers (2-1, No. 1): As they proved last year, there’s nothing like a regular-season loss (or two) to set the stage for a postseason reversal.

3. Bills (2-1, No. 5): How did this team lose to the Steelers?

4. Ravens (2-1, No. 3): The team that used to be the Browns is becoming the Kardiac Kids all over again.

5. Raiders (3-0, No. 8): September wins are money in the bank. And the Raiders are already operating on house money.

6. Cardinals (3-0, No. 7): It may not last, but it will be fun while it does.

7. Packers (2-1, No. 11): Sunday night’s win doesn’t erase Week One, but it makes it more of an aberration.

8. Panthers (3-0, No. 10): They can win without Christian McCaffrey, even though it obviously would be better to not have to try.

9. 49ers (2-1, No. 6): The 49ers concluded in March that Jimmy G isn’t the answer. Maybe they want to completely convince the rest of us before moving on to Trey Lance.

10. Browns (2-1, No. 12): They could be one of the most balanced teams in the league. If so, the wins will keep coming and the climb will continue.

11. Chargers (2-1, No. 16): It’s only pass interference if they call it. And, yes, they should have called it.

12. Chiefs (1-2, No. 4): They’ve lost their mystique, and it could take some time to find it.

13. Saints (2-1, No. 14): Given everything they’ve been through, two wins in three games counts as a great start to the season.

14. Cowboys (2-1, No. 15): They’re clearly the best team in the division. The question is how they stack up against the other good teams in the NFC.

15. Titans (2-1, No. 17): They may clinch the division by Halloween.

16. Broncos (3-0, No. 18): Want more respect? Beat a team that otherwise has won a game.

17. Bengals (2-1, No. 23): With the Steelers left in the dust, the playoffs are a real possibility.

18. Vikings (1-2, No. 24): The win over Seattle means nothing if they don’t give the Browns everything they can handle.

19. Patriots (1-2, No. 13): All that money spent on free agents and not much to show for it, so far.

20. Seahawks (1-2, No. 19): I had thought Russell Wilson would renew his desire to be traded in March. Maybe it’ll happen by late October.

21. Dolphins (1-2, No. 20): Jacoby Brissett could end up taking the starting job from Tua Tagovailoa.

22. Steelers (1-2, No. 9): I predicted that both the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger would regret the decision to give it another go by November. Chances are that they’re already there.

23. Washington (1-2, No. 21): They aren’t who we thought they were.

24. Falcons (1-2, No. 30): The Giants let them hang around long enough to do that which no one expected them to do.

25. Eagles (1-2, No. 25): They’re clearly not on the same level as the Cowboys.

26. Bears (1-2, No. 22): I’d say they’re tanking, if they hadn’t already given up their first-round pick.

27. Lions (0-3, No. 29): If only someone had bitten Justin Tucker‘s kneecap when they had the chance.

28. Giants (0-3, No. 26): They’re now 0-3 in games during which they retire the number of one of their Super Bowl heroes. Next up, November 28 vs. the Eagles, on Michael Strahan day.

29. Texans (1-2, No. 28): They’ll win just enough games to blow the top pick in the draft.

30. Colts (0-3, No. 27): If you blinked, you missed the Carson Wentz honeymoon.

31. Jaguars (0-3, No. 32): The coach who feels like he’s playing Alabama every week nearly pulled off a win with an Iron Bowl play.

32. Jets (0-3, No. 31): The Zach Wilson mafia is already getting stronger than the North Jersey mob ever was.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “PFT’s Week Four 2021 power rankings

  1. 14. Cowboys (2-1, No. 15): They’re clearly the best team in the division. The question is how they stack up against the other good teams in the NFC.

    What about the #5 team in the AFC

  2. The Ravens win on a miracle field goal against the team you have at 27 and the Ravens are at number 4? I don’t see it

  4. How could the ravens possibly be ranked above the raiders in this list who are undefeated and actually beat the ravens? I assume that must be a misprint as it makes zero sense.

  5. “11. Chargers (2-1, No. 16): It’s only pass interference if they call it. And, yes, they should have called it.”

    Should have said the same about the Ravens,

    “4. Ravens (2-1, No. 3):” It’s only delay of game if they call it. And, yes, they should have called it.

    and then ranked the Ravens below the Chargers where they belong, after all, they lost to the Lions and only recorded the W by a gross officiating mistake.

  6. Why are the Giants so high? The Texans have a decent starting QB, and the Colts have a respectable head coach. What do the Giants have?

  10. The Patriots only win is over the 32nd ranked Jets. They also employ an unimpressive rookie QB with no other option on the roster.

  11. Ravens are a top 5 team sorry folks but you can’t hate on Lamar throwing dart after dart and having his WRs let him down. Game should of never been close and Tucker is the GOAT – carry on – cheers!

  15. So, we don’t care at all that the officials gave the Lions a free TD when the runner was clearly down short of the goal line? Or that they took a clearly backwards pass recovered by Baltimore away and made it an incomplete pass?

    No? It’s just the one delay of game call that impacted the game? Got it.

  17. From what we saw of Lance playing against backups in the preseason (after all the “Mahomes 2.0” talk coming out of camp), he looks better suited to solving the Niners’ issues at CB than QB right now.

  18. inozwetrust says:
    September 28, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    The Ravens win on a miracle field goal against the team you have at 27 and the Ravens are at number 4? I don’t see
    ________________________________________

    Just like you didn’t see the dropped touchdown passes and 2 horrendous calls against the Ravens. They are No. 4 because teams fear the Ravens and not the Lions. Steelers beat Buffalo. Should Buffalo be at 3? Pick them too!

  20. 14. Cowboys (2-1, No. 15): They’re clearly the best team in the division. The question is how they stack up against the other good teams in the NFC.

    Well they went neck and neck with the Super Bowl Champs (who happens to be an NFC team) at their place and lost by 2 on a last second FG

  22. chickensalad43 says:
    September 28, 2021 at 12:28 pm
    The Patriots only win is over the 32nd ranked Jets. They also employ an unimpressive rookie QB with no other option on the roster.

    Translation— 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  24. For the people who didn’t watch the Lions game live. Maybe just maybe the TV play clock didn’t match the official play clock. It’s just really odd that you didn’t hear one boo from the Lions fans after that play. It sucks I know, but there were calls against the Ravens too, just like every game, there are terrible calls made or not. At the end of the day they gave up a 4th -14 and put themselves in that situation. Also it’s the NFL, a strong team can struggle or lose to an inferior team any week which is why the NFL is so great, there’s always a shot. Again these rankings mean nothing and if it upsets you this much, go check your priorities.

  28. Perhaps y’all should spend a little more time watching these games and not just look at the outcomes. Detroit beat the Ravens in that game. The FG should never have happened and doesn’t erase the fact that the Lions outplayed them. Had it doinked out instead of in, would you still have these teams 23 spaces apart?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.