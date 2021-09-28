Quinton Dunbar signing with Cardinals practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals are adding some veteran depth to their defensive backfield.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, cornerback Quinton Dunbar is signing with Arizona’s practice squad.

After playing for the Seahawks in 2020, Dunbar spent the offseason program and much of the preseason with the Lions. Detroit released him on n Aug. 14, but discussed a reunion when second-year corner Jeff Okudah tore his Achilles earlier this month.

That did not work out and now Dunbar is headed to Arizona.

Dunbar entered the league with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He appeared in 58 games with 25 starts for Washington through 2019, recording nine interceptions and 35 passes defensed.

He played six games for Seattle last year, making one interception and breaking up five passes.