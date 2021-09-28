Rams hopeful about Darrell Henderson’s return, Justin Hollins needs pectoral surgery

Getty Images

Rams running back Darrell Henderson wasn’t able to go against the Buccaneers because of a rib injury, but the team isn’t ruling him out for their Week Four home date with the Cardinals.

Head coach Sean McVay said, via the team’s website, on Monday that Henderson has been “making good progress” in recent days and that the team is “hopeful that we’ll be able to have him for this week.” McVay expects to have a better idea on Henderson’s outlook later this week.

McVay also updated the condition of linebacker Justin Hollins. Hollins suffered a partially torn pectoral against the Bucs and will have surgery to repair the injury. He’ll go on injured reserve and the hope is that he will be able to return to action later in the season.

Hollins had two sacks and a forced fumble in the season opener and he was credited with four tackles in the last two games.