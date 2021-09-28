Report: Jamel Dean doesn’t have a serious knee injury but is unlikely to play this week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are reportedly bringing in Richard Sherman for a visit with injury issues at cornerback.

But one of their players should not be out for too long.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Jamel Dean doesn’t appear to have a serious knee injury. But he is unlikely to play against the Patriots on Sunday Night Football this week.

Dean exited Tampa Bay’s Week Three loss to the Rams midway through the first half and was ruled out at the start of the third quarter.

Cornerback Carlton Davis has also been on the injury report, though he was able to play in last week’s contest. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is on injured reserve.