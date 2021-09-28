Richard Sherman visiting Buccaneers

Getty Images

Richard Sherman has been looking for a place to play for some time and he will be headed to Tampa as part of that search.

NFL Media reports that Sherman will be visiting with the Buccaneers. It won’t be the first conversation between Sherman and the team.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed last week that the Buccaneers reached out to Sherman after Sean Murphy-Bunting‘s Week One elbow injury. They saw Jamel Dean go down with a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Rams and Carlton Davis has been on the injury report, so the team has a need for healthy bodies at the position.

Sherman was charged with five misdemeanors after a July incident involving his wife and her family, but said recently that “a momentary lapse in judgment” shouldn’t outweigh the rest of his career. We’ll see if the trip to Tampa is the first step toward Sherman continuing his career as a member of the Buccaneers.