Ron Rivera wants Taylor Heinicke to be more of a game manager

Washington head coach Ron Rivera’s post-game assessment of his team on Sunday was that they have “a long way to go” in order to be the kind of team they want to be this season and he spent some time on Monday sharing one area where he’d like to see a change.

Taylor Heinicke threw a pair of interceptions in Sunday’s 43-21 loss to the Bills and could have had more if the bounces had gone a different way. On Monday, Rivera said that he’d like to see Heinicke “do things in more of a game-manager way” in the weeks to come.

“When Taylor manages things and doesn’t force things, you can see him move the ball for us,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “But when he tries to do more than he needs to, bad things seem to happen.”

Heinicke was more efficient in the first two weeks of the season, but Washington was playing from behind right from the start of Sunday’s game and that’s often a recipe for quarterbacks taking chances that can blow up in their faces. Figuring out a way to avoid that in Atlanta would likely help Heinicke be more of the game manager that Rivera would like to see at the helm of the offense.