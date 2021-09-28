Seahawks sign Robert Nkemdiche to 53-man roster, cut Jake Luton

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has played 80 defensive snaps for the Seahawks as a practice squad elevation over the last two weeks and now he’s officially a member of the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks announced that they signed Nkemdiche off the practice squad. If they had promoted him again, they would have had to release him after their Week Four game against the 49ers.

Nkemdiche signed with the Seahawks in April and was one of their final cuts this summer. He has recorded nine tackles in the last two games.

The Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton in a corresponding move. Geno Smith is now the only backup to Russell Wilson on the active roster.