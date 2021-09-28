Steelers sign Derrek Tuszka to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Steelers have added some depth at outside linebacker to their 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh announced on Tuesday that Derrek Tuszka has been signed from the team’s own practice squad.

Tuszka appeared in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati, one of two available standard elevations the Steelers could have used for him this season. The Steelers had a need at the position with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both out due to goin injuries.

Tuszka recorded a pair of tackles in 27 defensive snaps on Sunday. He appeared in nine games last year for the Broncos, mainly on special teams.

As a corresponding roster move, the Steelers have waived linebacker Jamir Jones.