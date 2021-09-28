T.Y. Hilton is not expected to return to Colts lineup this week

Getty Images

The 0-3 Colts could use all the help they can get as they look for their first win of the season, but it doesn’t look like wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will provide any of it this week.

Hilton had neck surgery before the start of the season and is now eligible to come off of injured reserve, but head coach Frank Reich said he doesn’t think that the veteran is ready for that step.

“T.Y.’s making great progress,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve talked to him, seen him out there doing his rehab, and I’m encouraged with what I’ve seen. I don’t think we’re quite there yet with him.”

Reich has several other injury issues to deal with this week. Left guard Quenton Nelson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday’s loss and three defensive players — defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), strong safety Khari Willis (groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) — were also injured in that contest. If things don’t break right in those cases, the Colts will be taking a very thin roster with them to Miami.