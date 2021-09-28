Texans designate Ka’imi Fairbairn, A.J. Moore for return from IR

Getty Images

The Texans designated a pair of players for return from injured reserve on Monday.

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and defensive back A.J. Moore have started the process of returning to active duty. Fairbairn pulled a muscle in his leg while warming up for the team’s final preseason game and Moore had a hamstring injury.

Joey Slye has filled in at kicker for Fairbairn and gone 4-of-5 on field goals and 7-of-8 on extra points. That may be all he does for the Texans in this stint because head coach David Culley said that the expectation is that Fairbairn will be back against the Bills this weekend.

“I expect him to, but we will know more about him on Wednesday,” Culley said, via the team’s website. “This is what we targeted for him getting back.”

Moore had 35 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in 11 games for the Texans last season.