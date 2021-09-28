Titans put Derick Roberson, Rashad Weaver on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans announced a pair of additions to their injured reserve list on Tuesday.

Linebackers Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver will both at least the next three games as a result of the moves. The team also announced a pair of practice squad moves. They have signed linebacker Sharif Finch and waived defensive lineman Andrew Brown.

Roberson did not play the last two weeks due to a knee injury. He had three tackles in the team’s Week One loss to the Cardinals.

Weaver broke his fibula against the Colts on Sunday. The fourth-round pick had two tackles before getting hurt.

Finch had 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recover in 23 games for the Titans in 2018 and 2019.