Tom Brady doesn’t expect a homecoming when he comes home to Foxboro

Posted by Mike Florio on September 28, 2021, 10:36 AM EDT
Tom Brady, if you haven’t heard, makes his return to New England on Sunday. He addressed the reception he expects to receive at his looming return on the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast.

I wouldn’t expect a homecoming,” Brady said. “I think they’re there to root for their team, and their team is the Patriots. And I’ll certainly have a lot of people that cheered for me over the years, I know there’ll probably be, I’ll have a lot of family there and I have a lot of friends that have wanted to go to the game. . . . The home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd. And I think they’re going to cheer for their team as I would expect them to. And I think if they know anything about me, they’re going to know that I’m going out there to try to win the football game. So I think they’ll respect that about me. I certainly respect that they’re there to pull for their team and that’s the way sports goes.”

That’s indeed the way sports goes. The business of sports goes a way that resulted in Brady going away.

“That’s the reality of pro sports, you know, and I think again, I think having the opportunity as a free agent 18 months ago, and, you know, choosing Tampa and then seeing that we were gonna play the AFC East, I knew it would be inevitable,” Brady said. “And, you know, here we are kind of, as we approach this week, you know, it’ll be obviously a fun week. There’s a lot of buildup, a lot of hype, and I know it’s kind of been going on for quite a while.”

Many are excited about the game; is Brady?

“I’m excited to go play a football game and a regular-season football game and try to get back on a winning track,” Brady said. “And I know it’s against the team that I played 20 years for, and I know it’s against a very quality team and a great organization and a great franchise, but I’m going to do everything I can to keep it like I normally do. I mean, I feel like I put 100 percent into every week, so it’s not like I can say, well, this week I’m going to put 110 percent in because I try to put 100 percent in every week to the opponent. You know, I have a lot of obviously tremendous memories. I have some of the greatest experiences of my life took place in the last 20 years, personally and professionally. You know, going back to a place that I know so well with so many friends will be a really exciting thing for everybody. And I think as the ball gets kicked off, I know it’s going to be kind of a normal football game and I’m going to have to go do what I’ve always tried to do, is be a great quarterback for the team that I’m playing on. And I’d love to go up there and get a win against a really great football team.”

It would also be rewarding to get a win against a really great football coach, Bill Belichick.

“Well, I have 20 years of being there and, you know, obviously he’s a great mentor for me,” Brady said. “And, yes, there’s definitely great lessons I’ve learned from him. And, you know, he’s a great football coach and he does a great job for his team. Any player I think they would just hope that their coaches give them everything they’ve got and I’m sure every great coach wants every player to give them everything they’ve got. And I think that’s what makes a great relationship.”

That’s a far cry from the recent comments from Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, regarding the failure of Belichick to evolve as Brady aged. Unless and until Brady disputes or disavows Guerrero’s words, it’s fair to assume that’s what Brady believes. Even if he’ll never, ever say it — at least not until he writes his autobiography.

20 responses to “Tom Brady doesn’t expect a homecoming when he comes home to Foxboro

  3. “Unless and until Brady disputes or disavows Guerrero’s words, it’s fair to assume that’s what Brady believes.” Is it really? Brady would never get involved in this sort of nonsense, and Alex Guerrero has his own issues with Belichick, so it’s not like he’s unbiased in his opinion.

  4. This is the highlight of the fanboys season. I hope Brady drops 50 on them just for sh-to and giggles.

  5. Brady is on record for saying that 90% of what he says is not true. Saying that he believes that the reception he receives in Foxboro this Sunday won’t be positive falls into that 90%. It will be overwhelming pro Brady.

  6. Florio you are getting closer and closer to being one of those trashy gossip magazines where you cherry pick quotes to fit a narrative you want to set… Or worse, you straight up misrepresent something all together.

    Brady went out of his way to say that Guerrero and his Dad do not speak for him. He literally joked about how his dad should know better and that if he keeps speaking up he reserves the right to put him in an s folks home against his will. He also said That he considers Belichick his mentor…

    Guerrero as Brady said was just being protective and let’s be honest.. dude is bitter from Belichick banning him from the facility. That doesnt mean Brady personally believes any of that stuff. He knows how fortunate he was and it’s not about one or the other or any of that BS. Fact is Belichick always gets rid of players one year too early vs one year too late and Brady knows that better than anyone. They didn’t want to sign him to a multi year so he left. That’s it. Doesnt need to be anything more than that. Joe montana and Peyton Manning didn’t finish their careers in original place either.

  7. I have always been of the opinion that Kraft, Belichick, and Brady sat down to see if there was a way to continue the relationship. There wasn’t.
    Tom required better weapons. It couldn’t be done with the dire salary cap situation in 2020. It wasn’t going to be a competitive team with Tom, especially if you tacked on an additional $25 mil onto the cap for Tom’s salary. They already had $30 mil in dead money.
    Tom did quite well in selecting Tampa. Jameis Winston actually led the league in passing yardage in 2019. So, the talent was there. Add in Gronk, AB, and Fournette? Top notch defense? Laid back coach? Friendly state taxes? Pretty comfortable situation to step into.

  8. It’s only Tuesday and he’s already insufferable. A lot more
    people are out there calling in saying how
    annoyed they were with him and his antics than the media is portraying here.

    That said, he will get a standing O. The way he was acting at the end will be a stain on his time in NE.

    No Boston sports legend ended their career in such disgraceful fashion.

  9. Everyone and I mean Coaches also should give Brady a standing ovation for 6 minutes for the 6 rings he got them because the patriot fans won’t see that team of theirs in championship game for a Long time,probably not even the playoffs..too many big time young Qb’s in the AFC !!

  10. Belichick wanted Brady gone it’s that simple. Don’t know how that’s on Brady exactly but I guess revisionism is better than facing the truth for some Pats fans.

  11. What Brady says and what he’s thinking are two completely different things. Most likely, he wants to blow Belichick and the Patriots out of the building.

  12. Brady already gave a comment about his father’s and Guerrero’s statements, plus a nice joke about his dad, so it’s disingenuous–at best–to say it’s fair to assume he ascribes to Guerrero’s sentiments.

    At some point, a sportswriter has to decide if his job is to cover the game and the business of football, or to go the TMZ route. I expect some of that stirring-the-pot stuff from local sports people, especially the ones on on the radio and TV, but it’s a bad look for a national outlet.

  13. Tampa will win this game easily but that’s not the point. Brady is such a phony. When he got in trouble and was attacked for everything those Pats fans in the stands always had his back. We defended him on every website, talk show, etc. against all comers. Even showing up at NFL Headquarters. He owes the fans here more respect. Saying he would never live back here with that smarmy “ain’t I funny” giggle and sending daddy and that con artist Guererro to do his talking now is a punk move. Screw Brady.

  14. There just won’t be enough popcorn in the world for Sunday.

    It’s likely to be a letdown, though. If the Pats can give TB any kind of challenge, all credit to them. It’s not likely they will – TB is a much better team on both sides of the ball, and are coming off a loss. And they have the GOAT (the guy who Jones should have sat & learned behind for a year or 2).

  15. Anybody remember packer fans having a funeral for Brett Favre with a full procession? Then packer fans wishing death upon him? Hopefully Patriots fans are psychotic.

  17. It amazes me how most of us on here don’t understand that this isn’t a rec league. This is the NFL. There is a ton of time, money, expenses, revenues, etc. that fall into these situations.

    I love how people on here act like it was a case where oh Belichick didn’t want Brady, Brady wanted out, etc. They literally won 6 (SIX) Super Bowls together. No one wants to dismantle that, but when you factor in age, location, and a salary cap it’s not so easy as oh let’s just make it work.

    Tom went to TB because its warm (better on the body,) he’s getting money, and has a ton of weapons (from working the cap.)

    Stop acting like they both had it out for each other already.

  18. Maybe Tommy’s dad will address the stadium on the Jumbotron before the game to let them know how to welcome his son.

  19. frankiefiveangels says:
    September 28, 2021 at 11:27 am
    Tampa will win this game easily but that’s not the point. Brady is such a phony. When he got in trouble and was attacked for everything those Pats fans in the stands always had his back. We defended him on every website, talk show, etc. against all comers. Even showing up at NFL Headquarters. He owes the fans here more respect. Saying he would never live back here with that smarmy “ain’t I funny” giggle and sending daddy and that con artist Guererro to do his talking now is a punk move. Screw Brady.

    —————

    Yep. If there is one thing people don’t like in NE, it’s a phony. Any real fan knows the truth.

    BB and Kraft walked because Brady thought he was above team, never wrong and never made a mistake.

    In other words, he wanted everything nice and easy in his remaining years and to be above the team based on past accomplishments. His own teammates said “we’re not going through that again” in his last year. Whether it was McCourty, Hightower or another veteran defensive player, Brady spit in the team’s face and the fans’ faces as well.

    There is no sugarcoating it or watching the media try to protect him, which, technically, is what created the monster BB had to deal with, which is why he drafteD Garoppolo.

    It lit a fire under Brady and BB’s genius formed a 2nd dynasty.

    No coach should tolerate primadonnas.

  20. touchback6 says:
    September 28, 2021 at 11:02 am
    It’s only Tuesday and he’s already insufferable. A lot more
    people are out there calling in saying how
    annoyed they were with him and his antics than the media is portraying here.

    That said, he will get a standing O. The way he was acting at the end will be a stain on his time in NE.

    No Boston sports legend ended their career in such disgraceful fashion.

    ____________________________________________

    Brady SHOULD get a standing O. Most of us do realize that Belichick ran him out of here, and yes, his frustration showed at the end. That said, he gave us 20 years of greatness, including SIX championships. He spoiled us as fans, and we loved him for it. Still do. Brady is not a disgrace…he’s the GOAT.

