Tom Brady set to break Drew Brees’ passing yardage record on Sunday night in New England

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 28, 2021, 11:44 AM EDT
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will return to New England on Sunday night and achieve an impressive accomplishment: He’ll break the all-time NFL record for career passing yards.

Brady currently has 80,291 passing yards in his career, meaning he needs just 68 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, held by Drew Brees.

How unlikely is it that the Patriots will keep Brady from passing for 68 yards? Consider that in Brady’s 347 career starts (302 regular season and 45 postseason), he has only finished with less than 68 yards once, and that was in a meaningless Week 17 game when the Patriots had already clinched their playoff seed and Brady only played briefly. Even in the game when Brady tore his ACL in 2008, he had 76 yards before his injury.

The career passing yardage record changed hands from Brett Favre to Peyton Manning in 2015 and from Manning to Brees in 2018, so with Brady poised to break it in 2021, it’s been broken every three years. But once Brady breaks the record, he’s going to own it for many, many years. Brady is showing no signs of slowing down, so he’ll likely add many thousands of passing yards to the record, and no one else is particularly close: Ben Roethlisberger, who’s second behind Brady among active players, is almost 20,000 yards behind Brady. And Roethlisberger doesn’t look like he has 20,000 more yards left in him.

It’s a record Brady will own for many years, and it’s appropriate that he’s breaking it in New England.

8 responses to "Tom Brady set to break Drew Brees' passing yardage record on Sunday night in New England

  1. With 17 games now, that record won’t last as long as people think.
    1000 yards rushing or receiving mean very little anymore.

  2. Brady can have his passing record, the Patriots will eat the W. Mac Jones should be able to move the ball against the Bucs defense.

  3. To those who say it won’t last long I guess we’ll see.

    If you look at someone like Mahomes he’ll need to perform at the same rate he has been for at least 13.5 seasons to reach Brady’s current yardage, which is obviously going to increase. However, if Brady plays for two more years then Mahomes has to maintain his pace for at least 15 to 16 seasons (so he may do it at some point during his 21st season).

    I don’t doubt the passing yards record will someday be broken but it’s going to be at least a couple of decades away.

  5. Agreed records won’t last as long, especially if they eventually make to an -8 game schedule as rumored. But still let’s assume that 5,000 yard seasons for elite QBs become the norm. That still is 16 seasons throwing for at least 5,000 yards to get to where the record currently stands. So whoever breaks it is going to have to be great for an exceptionally long time. Is Brady the first of a number of QBs who will be able to play at a high level for 20 years or is he an outlier? Time will tell.

  6. Plus 12,449 yards in the playoffs = 92,740. I’m holding out for 100K.

    Why aren’t playoff stats counted in “career passing yards?”

