Trevon Diggs “might get a little competition” going with his brother Stefon for touchdowns

USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Trevon Diggs kept a streak alive by intercepting a pass for the third straight game on Monday night and he was able to return his third-quarter pick of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for a touchdown that helped break the game open for the Cowboys.

After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, that Diggs is “a receiver faking it as a D-back.” There is an actual receiver in Diggs’ family and Monday’s touchdown means that he has the same number of touchdowns as his older brother Stefon has caught from Bills quarterback Josh Allen so far this season.

“We might get a little competition going,” Diggs said in his postgame media session.

Diggs was also a receiver earlier in his career and he said that he’s continuing to work to refine his technique at his current position.

“I’m a new corner, so I have to put in that work,” Diggs said. “A lot of these other corners have a lot of years on me. I have to put in that work just to be good or even better than them. I’ve got to put in those hours. I’ve got to put in that time. It’s just something that my family comes from, just working hard and grinding.”

Diggs’ play has been part of a general uptick in play by the Cowboys defense after a poor 2020 season. Continued growth on that front would help the Cowboys build on their 2-1 start and Diggs has shown the ability to be a leading part of that progress.